Farmers protest Jaganmohan Reddy’s three capital idea in Amaravati

Protests against the proposed three capital cities for Andhra Pradesh intensified in the Amaravati area on Thursday. Farmers came out onto the streets and blocked traffic to register their protests. They also went on relay hunger strikes at several places in the 29 villages in the area. Shops and establishments remained closed.

The Andhra Pradesh government is toying with the idea of having three capitals for the State — one at Amaravati, the second at Visakhapatnam and the third at Kurnool.

Farmers concerned

Farmers in the villages parted with 33,000 acres of agricultural land for the construction of the new capital during the Telugu Desam rule, and they are now agitated that Amaravati will lose its importance and the commercial value of the plots will go down.

The lands were acquired through the land pooling method.

A petition was also filed by the farmers in the AP High Court on the issue, and it was posted for hearing after four weeks.

Political leaders oppose plan

Janasena leader and film star Pawan Kalyan advised farmers to exercise restraint till the expert committee gives its report on the issue. He also vehemently opposed the idea of three capitals and lent his support to the cause of farmers.

Several TDP leaders and others advised the Jaganmohan Reddy Government against going ahead with the proposal. Most of the BJP leaders welcomed the idea of having the High Court at Kurnool, but they were also against the idea of three capitals.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had only mooted the idea of having three capitals, and no final decision has been taken.