Farmers welcome Centre's decision, but to continue protests

New Delhi, November 19

The farmers organisations have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement here on Friday that the farm laws will be repealed. But in their initial response, they said the protests will continue until a law is passed to ensure Minimum Support Price for farm produces.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Balkaran Singh Brar told BusinessLine that the protests will continue. "We thank the Prime Minister for his decision that the farm laws will be repealed. We congratulate the farmers for the sustained struggles. We will continue these protests until Parliament passes a law to ensure MSP. We urge the Centre to bring such a law in the upcoming winter session of Parliament," Brar said.

The SKM leaders are meeting today to chart the next course of action. Modi had urged the farmers to stop protests and go back to their villages from the borders of Delhi.