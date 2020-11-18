Festival season helps airlines carry more passengers than before although y-o-y number still negative

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
Domestic airlines carried 52.17 lakh passengers in October this year, registering a decline of over 58 per cent from the 1.23 crore passengers flown during the same period in previous year.
However, the number of passengers flown in October is more than the numbers flown in September this year (39.43 lakh), which is being viewed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation as “showing some recovery due to increase in demand after opening of the lockdown and the onset of the festival season.”
The latest data released by the DGCA show that IndiGo remained the market leader, having carried 29.27 lakh of the 52.17 lakh passengers flown during October, followed by SpiceJet (7.04 lakh) and Air India (4.94 lakh).
GoAir flew 3.95 lakh passengers while AirAsia carried 3.74 lakh passengers, and 3.39 lakh domestic flyers chose Vistara, the DGCA data show.
When it comes to Passenger Load Factor, SpiceJet at 74 per cent took the top spot followed by IndiGo (68.2 per cent), Vistara (65.2 per cent), AirAsia (63 per cent), Air India (62.1 per cent) and GoAir (61.8 per cent). PLF shows the number of seats an airline manages to fill.
AirAsia reported an On Time Performance of 98 per cent followed by IndiGo (97.7 per cent), Vistara (96.8 per cent), SpiceJet (95.3 per cent), GoAir (94.1 per cent) and Air India (90.7 per cent) at the four metro airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The industry paid ₹33.78 lakh as compensation to over 37,000 passengers affected by cancellations and delays including paying ₹22.70 lakh to over 11,900 passengers affected by cancellations. Over 25,000 of the 37,000 passengers compensated were affected by flight delays.
