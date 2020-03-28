‘Fever clinics’ being set up in Bengaluru as part of crisis management

With an aim to reduce anxiety among the public and as part of crisis management in handling Covid-19 in the state, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to set up ‘Fever Clinics’ in Bengaluru.

As the state government’s data showed that about 1.53 lakh people is believed to have landed in Bengaluru and travelled across the city before testing positive. These ‘Fever Clinics’ main role is solely to scan the people who may have come in contact with the Covid-19 positive patient.

A health department official said “Fever Clinics can be accessed by any person. The clinics are mainly for people with travel history or suspected to have come in contact with Coronavirus or Covid-19 patient. In such case, people can report to these clinics and get diagnosed for symptoms.”

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar recently had announced setting up of Fever Clinics. “Fever clinics in key vital areas of Bengaluru is the first-line of defence for us against Coronavirus. All urban Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will be converted into fever clinics as part of crisis management in the city.”

Food distribution

BBMP has issued a public notice stating that it plans to provide free food at Indira Canteen for daily wage workers and poor people during breakfast from 7.30 am to 10 am and lunch from 12.30 noon to 3 pm and dinner 7.30 pm to 9 pm.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar tweeted “BBMP has started distributing food packets to the poor & needy. Yesterday, 61,800 food packets were distributed & today 92,000 were distributed in 160 locations across.”

The Karnataka Police led by its Director General of Police Praveen Sood too has initiated a similar exercise. Sood tweeted “Philanthropists, in case you want to support poor, leave cooked, packed , simple food at the designated police station and it will reach poor. @ips_patil Jt CP Crime 9480801011 is the nodal officer for deciding the police station for fair distribution.”

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said “Sandeep Patil, IPS, Joint Commissioner, CRIME at 9480801011 is the officer nominated from Bangalore City Police to receive and acknowledge donation of food and consumables for distribution to police and those in need.”