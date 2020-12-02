Final tally of GHMC polling up at 46.55%

The final tally of turnout in the GHMC elections has gone up to 46.50 per cent as against an earlier figure of 35.80 per cent. The officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released the final tally late on Tuesday night after factoring in the votes polled in the final hour.

The polling percentage of 35.80 per cent at 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the lowest turnout in the last three elections, triggered a debate with political analysts criticising the laxity on part of voters for not turning up at the polling stations.

The counting for the 150 divisions will be held on December 4 and results are expected the same day.

The State Election Commission has banned exit polls till the completion of re-polling in the Old Malakpet division scheduled on December 3.