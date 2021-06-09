National

Finmin releases ₹9,871 crore as 3rd instalment of revenue grant to 17 States

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 09, 2021

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of ₹1,18,452 crore in the year 2021-22

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced releasing ₹9,871 as revenue grant to 17 States. With this, over ₹28,000 crore has been released.

The Centre provides the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission in monthly instalments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended Post Devolution Release Deficit grants to 17 States.

The States recommended for Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State. Assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22 was also taken into account by the Commission.

Now, three instalments have been released.

State-wise Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant

(Amount in Rs crore)

Name of State

Amount released in June 2021

Total amount released in 2021-22

(April -June 2021)

Andhra Pradesh

1438.08

4314.24

Assam

531.33

1593.99

Haryana

11.00

33

Himachal Pradesh

854.08

2562.24

Karnataka

135.92

407.76

Kerala

1657.58

4972.74

Manipur

210.33

630.99

Meghalaya

106.58

319.74

Mizoram

149.17

447.51

Nagaland

379.75

1139.25

Punjab

840.08

2520.24

Rajasthan

823.17

2469.51

Sikkim

56.50

169.5

Tamil Nadu

183.67

551.01

Tripura

378.83

1136.49

Uttarakhand

647.67

1943.01

West Bengal

1467.25

4401.75

Total

9,871.00

29,613.00

Published on June 09, 2021

