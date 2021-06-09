Finmin releases ₹9,871 crore as 3rd instalment of revenue grant to 17 States

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced releasing ₹9,871 as revenue grant to 17 States. With this, over ₹28,000 crore has been released.

The Centre provides the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission in monthly instalments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended Post Devolution Release Deficit grants to 17 States.

The States recommended for Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State. Assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22 was also taken into account by the Commission.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of ₹1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. The grant is released to the States in 12 monthly instalments. Now, three instalments have been released.

State-wise Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant

(Amount in Rs crore)