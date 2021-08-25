FinMin revokes anti-dumping duty on Barium Carbonate imports from China

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Finance Ministry has removed existing anti-dumping duty on Barium Carbonate, an inorganic chemical in the form of white powder or granules, imports from China.
This revenue department move of Tuesday comes more than a month after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had recommended “immediate ceasing” of anti-dumping duty on Barium Carbonate imports from China.
It maybe recalled that the definitive anti-dumping duty (about $144.82 per tonne) imposed in April 2016 was to end on April 21 this year, but was extended by revenue department till October 20 this year.
Barium Carbonate mainly finds application in purification of brine solution in caustic soda industry. It is also used in the production of hard ferrite ring magnets, television glass shell, lamps and manufacture of heavy clay ceramic products.
An anti-dumping duty is basically a protectionist tariff that a government imposes on foreign imports that are seen to be priced below fair market value. It is levied to correct the trade distortive effect of dumping and establish fair trade.
Reacting to the Finance Ministry move, AS Rao, Chief Executive of Shree Pavan Chemicals & Minerals, told BusinessLine that the removal of anti-dumping duty poses a big problem for domestic industry as it will now pave the way for China to start exporting barium carbonate to Indian industrial buyers (like Gujarat Alkalies, DCM Shriram etc).
“So long as the anti-dumping duty was in place, we did not see any imports from China. Now with the duty getting removed, we fear the domestic industry will find it difficult to survive as we may get swamped by Chinese imports,” Rao said.
Shree Pavan Chemicals & Minerals is one among the four petitioners who together had approached the Directorate General of Trade Remedies for second sunset review investigations of anti-dumping duty imposed on Barium Carbonate imports from China. The others are Amaravathi Chemicals and Fertilisers Pvt Ltd, Kadapa Barium Salts and Rahul Barium Chemicals.
Most of the units involved in manufacture of Barium Carbonate are small and medium-size businesses and, therefore, have little negotiating power with the buyers, who are large industrial houses, say industry observers. One can find several such units around the Baryte (ore used to make Barium Carbonate) mines near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.
If the large industrial houses that buy Barium Carbonate from these small units turn to Chinese suppliers due to lower prices post the removal of anti-dumping duty, the small-size domestic units will be in trouble, they added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...