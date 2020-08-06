Fire at Ahmedabad hospital kills 8 Covid-19 patients

As many as eight patients, under treatment for Covid-19, lost lives after fire broke out at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. Those who lost lives include five men and three women, local authorities informed. Primarily, the cause of the fire is believed to be a short-circuit at one of the ICUs at the hospital.

Senior police officials, State health department officials, and Ahmedabad City Mayor Bijal Patel visited the spot in the morning. The State government has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. “Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” the Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.

The hospital – Shrey Hospital – located in the posh Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad reported fire at one of its floors at around 3 am. The fire and emergency services were informed immediately and about more than 15 fire vehicles rushed to the spot.

The 50-bed Covid-19-designated hospital had 40 patients under treatment, of which, eight lost lives. Other patients have been safely evacuated and shifted to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)-run Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital.