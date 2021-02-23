Fire breaks out at UPL’s Jhagadia plant in Gujarat

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Chemicals major, UPL Ltd, reported a serious fire at one of its plants at Jhagadia in Gujarat on Tuesday morning.
No fatality has been reported. The company confirmed that some people suffered injuries.
"Twenty-one people received treatment at the local hospital and 13 have been discharged after minor treatment. There is no fatality reported," UPL informed in an exchange filing after the incident.
In a statement, it said, "a serious fire broke out in a plant in shutdown condition in the early hours of this morning at our Jhagadia unit in Gujarat. Our emergency response team and the local fire brigade have already brought the fire under control."
Locals informed that a massive blast was heard from the plant site, which was followed by a fire and heavy smoke from the plant.
UPL shares tumbled to Rs 521 in opening trade on Tuesday, down by over 3 per cent after the fire incident.
