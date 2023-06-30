Two persons were killed and several others injured at a blast at the Sahiti Pharma manufacturing unit in Achyutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, two persons were killed in the fire triggered probably by a blast in one of the company’s reactors. At least 35 workers were on the premises when the mishap occurred on Friday.

Three fire engines were pressed into service and spreading of fire to other factories located in the area was prevented,. Further investigation is on, according to officials.

