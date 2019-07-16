Five per cent Kapu quota given by former CM a sham: AP CM Jaganmohan

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Squarely accusing the former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party leader, N Chandrababu Naidu, of “hoodwinking the Kapu caste in the State by allocating to them 5 per cent of the 10 per cent economically-backward reservation given by the Centre", Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the TDP has not learnt any lessons, though it has suffered a crushing defeat in the recent Assembly and General elections.
He was replying to a query on Kapu reservations raised by the former CM during a debate on the State Budget on Tuesday in the State Assembly at Amaravati.
The Chief Minister said that in its 2014 election manifesto, TDP promised to include the Kapu caste in the BC list and provide them reservations, but it did not honour the promise. "A few months before the elections, when the Union Government provided 10 per cent quota to economically-backward sections among the other castes, the former CM got passed a bill in the Assembly allocating five out of the 10 per cent to Kapus, knowing fully well that it would not stand legal scrutiny," he said.
Jaganmohan said that the YSR Congress, in its poll manifesto, said that the party will explore the issue of giving quota to the Kapus within the constitutional framework and without compromising the interests of the BCs. He then said, "Our party is committed to their welfare, and we will spend Rs 2,000 crores per annum on their welfare. During the next five years, ₹10,000 crores would be spent."
Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu, had sought to know whether the five per cent quota given to the Kapus by the TDP Government would be implemented or not.
Rebutting the charges of YSR Congress Party, he said his government had made all efforts to keep the promise to the Kapu caste in its party manifesto. “When the NDA Government after a constitutional amendment provided 10 quota to the economically backward among other castes, the TDP Government allocated 5 per cent to the Kapus. We did justice," he added.
The issue of reservation to the Kapus is a contentious one, leading the TDP to its defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The TDP lost in the two Godavari districts, where the Kapus are dominant, and also suffered losses in pockets of other districts where they have a sizeable presence.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...