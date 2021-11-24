National

Flood relief: AP government seeks ₹1,000 crore from Centre

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 24, 2021

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chittoor and Kadapa districts   -  PTI

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cites rain damage in Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and Anantapur districts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought an immediate release of ₹1,000 crore from the Centre in the wake of the ‘huge loss’ incurred due to the recent rains and floods in the State.

In two separate letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Reddy also requested the Centre to send a team to assess the damage.

Maximum damage in four districts

Stating that many places across the State received rainfall of above 20 cm, the Chief Minister said four districts — Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and Anantapur — suffered maximum damage with 255 cm higher rainfall than average.

As per the estimates of the State government, 196 mandals were hit adversely by the floods. The government has set up 324 relief and rehabilitation camps and has taken up repair of tanks, canals and other structures damaged during the rains and due to floods.

Published on November 24, 2021

