For 105 Maharashtra villages, lockdown is going to be an annual 8-day event

iPhone SE 2020: Endearingly small, enduringly powerful
This little gadget costs upward of Rs 42,000
Villagers in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar taluka are rather impressed with the effects of the lockdown. So much so that they have resolved to observe an eight-day lockdown every year. The panchayat samiti which administers 105 villages in the taluka has approved the resolution.
“The lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 has taught us a lesson,” Ramdas Bhor, a panchayat samiti member who tabled the resolution at a recent meeting. “It minimised human intervention in nature and reduced water and air pollution. Not only did people slow down their daily activities but our cattle and fields also got some respite. The lesson we learned is that we and our environment need a break.”
All the members of the samiti unanimously approved the resolution saying that along with the lockdown, the villages will also make plans to conserve nature.
Bhor told BusinessLine that during the three months of lockdown, the villages experienced a serenity and clam that was rather normal decades ago. “In the last few years, we are under the influence of cities and destroying our surroundings. The lockdown taught us that we have to return to our nature-friendly lifestyle. During the last three months, we have breathed free air. We realised that a break is a must,” he added.
The panchayat will observe an eight-day lockdown every May, though essential services will continue. During the ‘break’, villagers will engage in collective work such as water conservation, keeping aside their routine work.
Sachin Chobe, a young activist in Ahmednagar, said an annual lockdown is bound to yield results. “Covid-19 has taught us many lessons and one important lesson is to slow down our activities and ponder. The lockdown has taught us to value our family members whom we take for granted and don’t spend time with. More and more villages in the district will adopt this model of annual lockdown,” he said.
Hiware Bazar, located in an arid zone in Ahmednagar district, is already implementing this model. The village has a tradition of holding a meeting every December 31 to review water availability and decide on the cropping pattern. The farmers take a collective break for a few days from farming to provide respite to the field and cattle and spend time with family.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This little gadget costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
A prescription to build a more sustainable and equitable world post the pandemic. V Rishi Kumar reports
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained about three-fourth of a per cent last ...
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
In what was considered to be a powerful storm, Amphan wreaked havoc in major parts of West Bengal and Odisha.
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...