Former IAS officer joins Kamal Haasan’s MNM party

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Former IAS officer and Tamil Nadu Information Technology Secretary Santosh Babu today joined the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

A medical doctor turned IAS officer of the 1995 batch, Babu took VRS on August 22 after putting 25 years of service. While the exact reason for his decision is unknown, there are speculations that he was unhappy with certain discrepancies over Bharatnet Tender involving the State.

Welcoming Babu to the party, MNM founder Kamal Haasan said that he stood for uncompromising integrity, and chose the right place to be in. Babu was made the party’s General Secretary - Head Office (IT, Data, Research and Election Manifesto), said Kamal Haasan.

Babu said that he was happy to join MNM, which was working for the upliftment of the ordinary man.

state politics
