Former West Indies Cricket team captain to help NMDC for promoting women health and hygiene

Dwayne Bravo, the former captain of West Indies Cricket team will help NMDC in its efforts to promote women health and hygiene through a documentary film titled "Men Take Lead" it is producing.

The Steel major is also associating with Arunachalam Muruganantham, popularly known as ‘Padman’, the inventor of low cost sanitary pad making machines.

The initiative will also be targeted at creating awareness among young girls and women in Chhattisgarh to counter poor menstrual hygiene practices in the tribal areas of Bastar. NMDC has major presence in the State with its mines.

The Hyderabad-headquartered, NMDC is providing 20 sanitary pad machines to women Self Help Groups in Chhattisgarh & Karnataka in association with respective State Governments. It will also help earn a livelihood to the women through the manufacturing of sanitary napkins, a press release said.

Bravo has been working for this cause in his country, West Indies.

N Baijendra Kumar, CMD said, "NMDC is providing necessary health facilities in and around the projects of NMDC and in the tribal areas of Bastar region of Chhattisgarh will create great awareness in women and young girls in rural communities and help them combat unhygienic practices".