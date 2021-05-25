Fortis Hospitals rolls out vaccination camps in RWAs, companies in Bengaluru

Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru has rolled out vaccination camps in various Resident Welfare Association and companies across the city.

The aim is to vaccinate as many citizens, in view of the long wait time for the vaccines, even while continuing the vaccination drive at the hospital, a Fortis release said.

The vaccination camps will be led by a team of doctors, nurses and support staff, with an ambulance.

Manish Mattoo - Zonal Director- Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, “We aim to inoculate people at their doorsteps as we understand their hesitancy in visiting hospitals. Initially, we had planned to conduct vaccination camps only in our immediate neighbourhood, however, we have received requests from RWAs and corporates from across the city. Hence, we are rolling out camps in 30 corporates and 31 RWAs starting today. Additionally, we are collating the vaccine requirement of RWAs and Corporates, which will be done in phase 2 in June.”