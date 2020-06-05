Forum Fiza Mall to issue e-pass for entry, exit of visitors in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru-based Forum Fiza Mall, which is all set to open on June 8 after the lockdown, has initiated steps such as the issue of e-passes to mall visitors.

A statement by Forum Fiza Mall said that as the mall will be operating one-third of its total footfall capacity, customers can visit the mall’s website and fix a time slot for visiting the mall wherein he / she will be given an e-pass with QR code.

This pass needs to be scanned while entering and exiting the mall. This will help in controlling the total traffic inside the mall.

It said that from controlling entries to safe permissible numbers, maintaining fever screenings, installing full-body fumigation tunnel and contactless sanitisation booths, the mall has ensured that its staff and customers are provided with safe environment.

Aarogya Setu

It said that safety indication on Aarogya Setu app, wearing of mask, sanitisation and social distancing while entering the mall are mandatory.

QR code-based contactless food ordering and billing service, maintaining safe distance between tables and a separate family section will provide safe dining experience for customers at the food court.

It said that foot-markers inside the lifts and escalators to facilitate social distancing have been implemented. Frequent steaming of garments and disinfecting surfaces such as escalators, cash counters, card machines and shopping bags, will be done by the brands to ensure safe shopping experience.

The statement said that the Forum Fiza Mall is taking proper safety precautions such as fumigation of delivery trucks and materials in the material handling procedure. Wearing of masks and gloves are compulsory for the delivery persons, it added.