Foundation of new capitals soon: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Our Bureau Hyderabad Aug 15 | Updated on August 15, 2020 Published on August 15, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Government will soon proceed with foundation for new executive capital and judicial capitals at Viasakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively.

This was disclosed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his address at 74th Independence Day Celebrations in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag, Reddy said administrative decentralisation was vital for the development of state and the government had brought in the administrative decentralisation act providing for the three capitals with the same objective.

``To prevent the loss to the state in view of its bifurcation (in 2014), all the regions in the State should be equally developed,’’ he said.

Referring to the 14 months rule of his Government, the Chief Minister said the State Government was keeping the spirit of the constitution and introduced a slew of welfare schemes notwithstanding the financial difficulties.

