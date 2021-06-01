Fourth round of ICMR’s sero survey may begin this month

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will undertake the fourth round of sero surveillance survey in mid-June. The survey will be conducted on 25,000-30,000 people across the country.
ICMR will also conduct a study across India, in collaboration with its Chennai-based lab – National Institute of Epidemiology – to examine whether Covid vaccines provide protection against the infection.
“Sero survey will likely begin in mid-June to test the formation of antibodies on people who are not Covid positive. Blood samples will be taken from 25,000-30,000 people across the country to see whether they have developed antibodies to Coronavirus or not,” a senior official told BusinessLine.
The study on whether Covid vaccines provide protection against the infection will also begin in June, and the report is expected to be out within two months, the sources added.
According to reports, it will screen around 3,900 people, of which, 1,300 will be Covid-positive who were hospitalised after receiving vaccine shots, and the remaining will be those who tested negative through RT-PCR test but were fully inoculated.
The ICMR has so far conducted three sero surveillance surveys across the country. While the first one was carried out in May-June last year, the second one was in August-September, and the third round of the survey was conducted during December-January.
In the last survey in which the blood samples of 28,598 people aged 10 and above were tested across 70 districts, it was found that nearly one in four individuals from the general population as well as healthcare workers were exposed to SARS-COV-2 by December 2020.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...