Free foodgrain for 80 crore persons in May, June

: Around 80 crore people will get 5 kg of foodgrain free a month in May and June under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, similar to what it implemented last year during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, an official statement said on Friday.

Under this scheme, the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries belonging to both Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Householders categories will get the allocation over and above their regular monthly NFSA entitlement, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

The scheme would cost the government ₹26,000 crore on account of food security and Central assistance to States and Union Territories, it said.