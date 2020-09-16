National

From September 19, Railways to start ticket booking for another 20 pair of trains

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

The trains starting are on the high demand routes   -  PTI

These trains will start running from September 21

From September 19, Indian Railways will start booking tickets for another 20 pairs of trains on specific routes.

These trains will start operating from September 21. Booking for these trains can be done 10 days in advance, Railways said in release on Tuesday.

These trains are being run on ‘high-demand’ routes where passengers have been wait-listed for several days.

With these, the number of ‘time-tabled’ passenger trains with reserved booking facility has reached 175 pairs of trains.

The Railways now runs 115 pairs of passenger trains on time-tabled basis after the lifting of lockdown in phases.

With effect from September 12, Railways started 40 pairs of trains.

These services are apart from the Shramik special trains, which were booked by the State governments.

