Southern Railway transports 8,000 tonnes of MOP in last 6 days

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has set a new landmark in freight loading despite challenges due to the Coronavirus.

In the last six days nearly 8,000 tonnes of MOP (Muriate of Potash) was transported from Chennai Harbour to different locations in 50-kg bags and moved through BCN wagons.

A total revenue of ₹70.11 lakh generated up to September 14 by moving the above six rakes. A ground stock of 25,000 tonnes of MoP is available for further course of dispatch which may bring a huge revenues to the Railways.

The freight business of the division has geared up through active liaison with different companies attracting new streams of traffic.

The Business Development Unit of the Chennai division has come out with various incentive schemes and discounts for freight customers, says a press release from Southern Railway.