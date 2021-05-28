FTCCI seeks immediate support finance, other relief measures for MSMEs

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Following the second wave of Covid-19 leading to lockdown in several states, the industrial sector, particularly MSMEs, which are passing through a critical time, has sought financial support and other relief measures.
At a meeting organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry to deliberate on the problems confronting MSMEs, various issues were discussed, and they decided to submit representations to the Finance Minister and Governor of the RBI seeking relief.
During the meeting hosted by Ramakanth Inani, President, FTCCI, and attended by various expert committees, industrialists and entrepreneurs, a slew of measures critical to industry’s survival were discussed.
They sought a new scheme on the lines of the Emergency Credit Line under the Guarantee Scheme, which provides comfort to MSMEs, and suggested that the old scheme be merged with the new scheme since repayment and gestation period are longer in the latter. Banks need to be flexible in declaring assets as NPA, and there is a need to revisit the criteria for NPA classification, they felt.
Many micro & small manufacturing firms are unable to realise their dues as per agreed terms. This is resulting in shortage of working funds, calling for immediate attention of the Government.
Restructuring of MSME loans for 2021‐22 should not be restricted to a one-time settlement and there is a need for a steep reduction in interest rate. High interest burden and other charges when revenues and cash flows are low are creating hurdles for the viability of these units, they said.
They felt that there was a need to infuse liquidity into the system and banks should provide working capital based on their cash flows rather than on the conventional turnover-based assessment.
They expressed the need to extend the moratorium up to March 31, 2022 on all EMIs of term loans as well as interest on cash credit accounts.
All these measures should be made applicable to NBFCs as well, thereby ensuring that there is no liquidity crunch, they said.
The Finance Minister has been requested to provide fiscal incentives, including relief under GST by allowing input credit without restrictions and reduction in GST rates, where feasible, to boost demand.
Apart from fiscal measures, social security measures and relief from payment of minimum electricity charges, they felt it was necessary to relax the statutory compliances during this period of Covid-19 pandemic.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...