Furious Opposition asks Modi to explain Trump’s claims on mediating Kashmir issue

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament are expecting an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on US President Donald Trump’s statement that the Indian PM wanted him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan.
Proceedings were disrupted as the Opposition maintained its stance and the ruckus is likely to continue on Wednesday, too.
The Opposition had raised the matter in both the Houses on Tuesday and was not satisfied with the statement given by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Modi made no such request to Trump.
The Opposition moved notices in both the Houses demanding suspension of the day’s business. They said the Prime Minister should make a statement in the House whether the BJP-led government has decided to deviate from the established stand that the country does not need any mediators to resolve the dispute.
Jaishankar said all issues between the two countries can only be discussed bilaterally. “I would like to categorically state that no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President,” he said. “Any engagement with Pakistan will require an end to cross-border terrorism,” he said and added that Shimla and Lahore accords provide the basis for resolution of all issues bilaterally.
Both the Houses witnessed disruptions over the issue. In the afternoon, Deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma urged Deputy Chairman Harivansh to consider the notices of the Opposition. “I and other members of the opposition have given notices. We have rights as members of the House. There are certain traditions and dignity of the House. Whenever the Prime Minister goes out and whenever there is an international issue, the Prime Minister must reply,” he said.
The Opposition parties tried to create a public debate on the issue. “If Trump’s claim is true, Modi had betrayed the interest of the country,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter. He added that a ‘weak’ Foreign Ministry denial will not be sufficient and urged Modi to tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and the US president.
Opposition parties also held a meeting on the issue and decided to continue the agitation in Parliament on Wednesday, too. “No matter which government was in power at Centre in past, our foreign policy has been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party can intervene, and President Trump knows it...,” Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said after the meeting.
Meanwhile, the government is also keen on extending the session for one more week so that the pending Bills could be passed in both the Houses. But the Opposition said it is not aware of any such move.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...