Gadkari urges car makers to develop biofuel-based vehicles

New Delhi | Updated on December 06, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari   -  Sandeep Saxena

Press Trust of India Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday urged automobile manufacturers to produce eco-friendly vehicles that can utilise agro-based fuel.

He said air pollution is one of the major challenges that the country is facing at the moment and, hence, automakers should focus on alternative fuel vehicles, towards achieving a greener and safer mobility ecosystem in the country.

