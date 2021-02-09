GAIL buys 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
GAIL (India) Ltd has acquired a 5 per cent equity stake in the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), the country’s first authorised market for natural gas.
With this divestment, the stake of the parent company, Indian Energy Exchange, in IGX has come down to 85 per cent. On January 22, the firm had announced a 5 per cent stake sale each to Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas.
IGX is an automated trading platform for imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) that enables buyers and sellers to trade on the spot as well as the forward market. With market leader GAIL buying a stake, the fledgling platform now has all major Indian gas players on board.
“The partnership between GAIL and IGX will benefit the gas sector as a whole and pave the way for further development of the gas market, more trading through the gas exchange, and increase in capacity utilisation of pipelines,” said Santanu Roy, Executive Director (Business Development & Corporate Affairs), GAIL, in a statement.
IGX is the first gas exchange in the country to have secured authorisation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under Gas Exchange Regulations 2020.
“Gas markets are on the cusp of breakthrough growth,” said SN Goel, Chairman, IEX, and Director, IGX, in a statement. “IGX is proactively working in collaboration with the stakeholders to build gas markets ecosystem in the country.”
With 15 members and more than 500 registered clients, IGX offers an alternative to the gas spot market in India. It currently operates from three physical hubs — Hazira and Dahej in Gujarat, and KG Basin in Andhra Pradesh.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...