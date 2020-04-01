GJEPC donates ₹21 cr to PM-CARES Fund

Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) will contribute ₹21 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. The trade body has called upon its members to contribute generously to the fund.

Earlier, GJEPC had drawn ₹50 crore from its reserve fund, raising it to ₹100 crore by April with contributions from its members to help the needy workers of the industry impacted by Covid-19. The fund allocated by GJEPC will also be utilised to support the government initiative in 11 states where the industry has presence, it said.

“The economic situation in the country, as well as that of several industries has taken a severe beating. The nation is facing an unprecedented crisis and needs the services of organisations and their resources like never before. In such times, the Council has stepped forward to show its solidarity and support to all the initiatives undertaken by the government to fight Covid-19,” said Pramod Agarwal, Chairman, GJEPC.