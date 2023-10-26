A two-day Global Ayurveda Summit (GAS), which got underway here on Thursday, stressed the need to create startup ecosystems in Ayurveda, which would help combine traditional wisdom and innovative approaches.

The 5th GAS conference is being held along with the 10th edition of the Kerala Health Tourism by the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with the Kerala Government and the Ministry of Ayush.

There is enhanced health consciousness and a proactive approach towards preventive care and holistic wellness practices, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, speakers said, as the southern state aims to become a global hub for holistic treatment.

Addressing the summit virtually, former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Amolo Odinga was all praise for the Ayurvedic practitioners in Kerala and recounted that his daughter, who had faced the daunting challenge of aneurysm and had been partially blind after a surgery, had regained her sight partially following treatment at an ayurvedic eye hospital in the State.

The Kenyan leader said his daughter was taken to Israel, China and Germany for treatment, but without success. But after she was treated at the Kerala hospital, her eyesight had been restored. He shared this experience with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“We can facilitate the expansion of Ayurveda by sharing our experiences and encouraging more research and collaborations. It is essential to create awareness about the efficacy of ayurvedic treatments and promote it as a complementary approach to modern medicine”, he said.

He also stressed the need for fostering partnerships between India-based Ayurveda centres, practitioners and service providers in Africa. These partnerships can lead to the exchange of knowledge, the training of local practitioners and the establishment of centres of excellence across Africa.

S Sajikumar, Managing Director, Dhatri Ayurveda Pvt Ltd said, “Ayurveda means business as well. The value of Ayush products steadily grown from $18 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $24 billion this year. Ayurveda alone is likely to witness a CAGR of 19.51 per cent during 2022-28.

There is a shift in consumers’ choice and trust in the benefits of scientifically-backed natural products which was driving the market, he said. To exploit these market opportunities, there is a need to create startup ecosystems in Ayurveda and AyurTech, he added.

Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Al Saidi, former Oman Minister of Health, addressed the KHT online and said Kerala was a well-established health hub where people from over 50 countries come for treatments. Patients from Oman also come to India for various treatments. The scope for cooperation between Oman and India in this field was huge, he said adding affordable healthcare was the best way forward.

Marthanda Pillai, Chairman and Managing Director of Ananthapuri Hospitals and Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, said Tamil Nadu attracts about 40-50 per cent of medical tourist arrivals in the country, followed by Maharashtra and the National Capital Region. Kerala with a market share of 5-7 per cent of total foreign medical tourist arrivals who avail modern complicated treatments, can easily capture a 10-15 per cent of the estimated market by 2030.