GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo launches FTCCI business facilitation centre

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) and the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) have begun operations of their Business Facilitation Centre at its terminal.

JS Chandrasekhar, Principal Commissioner of Customs, inaugurated the Centre in the presence of G Seetharam Reddy, Additional Director General, DGFT (Director General of Foreign Trade), Saurabh Kumar, CEO, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Ramakanth Inani, President FTCCI.

The FTCCI lends its support to the industry and the government in promoting economic growth and cross border trade through its various programmes and initiatives. The Centre at GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal is expected to significantly benefit exporters and cargo agents from the Hyderabad and South India region in multiple ways:

Now the exporters and cargo agents can get the ‘Certificate of Origin’ right at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal thus saving lot of travel time. The centre will also offer Visa Recommender Letters for Overseas Travel for Business Promotion.

GHAC flagged off the first Cool Dolly Temperature Sensitive Shipment of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. It is the first Cool Dolly Temperature Sensitive Shipment of Dr. Reddy’s under 15-25 Deg. Centigrade.

The Cool Dolly has been developed in-house by GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo with the help of inputs from Pharmaceutical Exporters and Air Carriers for transportation of Temperature Sensitive Goods in-line with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “This facilitation centre will surely give a boost to the business community, with added efficiency with faster turnaround times for all processes at the cargo terminal making it easier for business.”