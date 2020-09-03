GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo launches FTCCI business facilitation centre

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) and the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) have begun operations of their Business Facilitation Centre at its terminal.
JS Chandrasekhar, Principal Commissioner of Customs, inaugurated the Centre in the presence of G Seetharam Reddy, Additional Director General, DGFT (Director General of Foreign Trade), Saurabh Kumar, CEO, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Ramakanth Inani, President FTCCI.
The FTCCI lends its support to the industry and the government in promoting economic growth and cross border trade through its various programmes and initiatives. The Centre at GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal is expected to significantly benefit exporters and cargo agents from the Hyderabad and South India region in multiple ways:
Now the exporters and cargo agents can get the ‘Certificate of Origin’ right at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal thus saving lot of travel time. The centre will also offer Visa Recommender Letters for Overseas Travel for Business Promotion.
GHAC flagged off the first Cool Dolly Temperature Sensitive Shipment of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. It is the first Cool Dolly Temperature Sensitive Shipment of Dr. Reddy’s under 15-25 Deg. Centigrade.
The Cool Dolly has been developed in-house by GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo with the help of inputs from Pharmaceutical Exporters and Air Carriers for transportation of Temperature Sensitive Goods in-line with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “This facilitation centre will surely give a boost to the business community, with added efficiency with faster turnaround times for all processes at the cargo terminal making it easier for business.”
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...