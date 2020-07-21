GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo launches multi-ULD cool dolly for an unbroken cold chain

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
GMR Hyderabad International Airport has ramped up its cargo capabilities by inducting a unique Multi ULD (Unit Load Device) Cool Dolly to maintain unbroken cold chain for Time and Temperature Sensitive (TSS) shipments such as pharmaceuticals and perishables.
The Multi ULD Cool Dolly at Hyderabad Air Cargo was virtually launched today by Vandana Aggarwal, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation, during the third Webinar on ‘Air Cargo-Changing Dimensions’ organised by GMR Group as part of its ongoing webinar series on ‘Reposing the faith in flying’.
With the Multi ULD Cool Dolly, Hyderabad Airport is now poised to serve its customers with a seamless and controlled environment at the airport for handling their critical and highly temperature-sensitive commodities. Comprising a steel trailer and an aluminium insulated container, the Cool Dolly acts as a mobile storage unit from Air Cargo Terminal to the Aircraft. They provide an unbroken cold chain to all the perishable shipments of temperatures of +2⁰C to +8⁰C and +15⁰C to +25⁰C and can handle around 7-tons of cargo in a single trip.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, in a statement said, “We are continuously striving to provide our customers with innovative and sustainably-designed cargo handling solutions. Cool Dolly is a crucial value addition to the unbroken cold chain at Hyderabad International Airport for life saving and temperature sensitive cargo. With more than 70 per cent of cargo being pharma, our Cool dolly has enhanced the airport’s capabilities multi-fold in our efforts to provide customers safe handling of the essential cargo such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, fruits, vegetables and other perishables.”
Cool Dollies counter hostile temperatures and smoothly facilitate the increasing traffic of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals and other perishables. It is designed with several unique features to eliminate operational challenges and reduce the time taken for handling and can carry 7- ton capacity of AC unit along with in-built power backup keeping the products safe and sacrosanct.
