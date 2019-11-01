GoFloaters to host hackathon for entrepreneurs

GoFloaters, an on-demand workspace platform, in association with AWSUGHYD, the volunteer-driven user group and Coderplex, a nonprofit organisation for developers in Hyderabad, is hosting a 34-hour over-night AWStartathon to foster solopreneurship and entrepreneurship.

The event is being hosted on Saturday and Sunday (November 2-3 at 91springboard in Hitech City, Kondapur, Hyderabad, according to a statement.

The hackathon will focus on building innovations and newer business ideas on the AWS platform. The objective of the 2-day event is to promote novelties and create the process of ‘Thinking by Design’.

The hackathon will see participation from teams and individuals from across Hyderabad and outstation participants who will develop new technologies and critical solutions of our day to day life and community we live in.

GoFloaters provides flexible coworking spaces across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.