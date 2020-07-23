National

Gold smuggling case could affect India-UAE relations, says NIA

V Sajeev Kumar/Vinson Kurian Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on July 23, 2020 Published on July 23, 2020

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarter, in New Delhi on Wednesday.   -  V. Sudershan

‘Prejudicial to monetary and economic security’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the sensational case of gold smuggling using diplomatic baggage through the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has submitted to an NIA court here that the case may have serious repercussions on the country’s relations with the UAE and is prejudicial to its monetary and economic security.

According to an NIA report, the accused in the case have conspired together and separately at various places to damage the monetary stability of the country by smuggling large quantities of gold from abroad. It is suspected that these proceeds might have been used for financing terrorism through various means.

ED probe

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also getting involved in the investigation, with the NIA Special Court here allowing an application filed by it to arrest the accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and PS Sarith, all of whom are currently in NIA custody.

Latest reports suggest that their arrests have since been recorded by the ED in Kochi. The agency is learnt to have initiated procedures to attach the property of both Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. It will proceed to register the case as an economic offence at the designated Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam.

Transfers in Customs frozen

Meanwhile, parallel investigation in the case by the Customs has taken an interesting turn after 10 of its investigating officers were transferred. Dated July 22, the order shifting these officers to various units, was issued by Muhammed Yusuf, Commissioner, Cochin Customs.

Sources said that Sumeet Kumar, Commissioner of Customs (Kochi & Lakshadweep), who is leading the investigation team, was kept in the dark and that he has expressed concern over the developments.

Investigation going well

But the transfers have been frozen ‘for the time being,’ following objections raised ‘by certain quarters.’ Confirming the developments, sources said that the investigations are going on without any impediment, but added that beyond a point, it was not proper to comment on official matters.

But they expressed the apprehension that shifting out of these officers could derail the investigation which is progressing fast. This would only add weight to claims that some vested interests may have been trying to torpedo the investigation right from the beginning, they felt.

Published on July 23, 2020
