Gold trade hopes Union Budget will fix customs duty anomaly

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Organised jewellery chains hope the 2020-21 Union Budget to be presented on February 1 will rectify the taxing anomalies that have benefited illegal players at the expense of genuine traders.
Increase in customs duty to 12.5 per cent (from 10 per cent) last year has put them at a disadvantage vis-a-vis the illegal trade, said MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, a leading Kerala-based chain, and General Secretary, Kerala Jewellers Federation.
Kerala accounts for the maximum per capita expenditure on gold -- Rs 208.55 in rural areas and Rs 189.55 in the urban areas and leads other big spenders Goa, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. After the import duty was revised upwards, the price of gold has gone up by 20 per cent, which has led to a de-growth in business across the country over the previous year. There have been instances in Kerala where small and unorganised jewellery stores have sourced gold from smugglers and sold to consumers at a discount of Rs 150 to Rs 200 per gram, boosting smuggling of gold into the State.
Apart from the customs duty, the legal trade also has to pay a GST at three per cent, which means the landed cost of the yellow metal goes up to 15.50 per cent, Ahammed said. The legal trade parts with around Rs 5,000 more than the smugglers for every eight gram sold.
The hike in customs duty was intended to curb imports, but it has also brought down the legitimate business. Besides, it has incentivised the smugglers as is evident from the spurt in gold seizures in recent times. In 2018-19, 166.961 kg worth Rs 52.46 crore was seized from the Kochi airport alone, in comparison to 81.69 kg of gold worth Rs 23.69 crore in 2017-18.
Meanwhile, analyst firm ICRA expects gold jewellery demand may remain subdued in 2020-21 with growth in the range of six to eight per cent even as imports in 2019 were the lowest in three years. Total imports fell 12 per cent compared to 2018.
Gold demand in India in the first half of 2019 was 372.2 tonnes, nine per cent higher than the first half of 2018, despite a slowing economy. Official gold imports in December declined to 39 tonnes from 152 tonnes in November 2019. But a deeper analysis reveals that sales have not actually been impacted. This means that large quantities of the yellow metal have been finding its way to the market.
Arrivals from destinations such as Malaysia and South Korea too have perked up, thanks to free trade agreements with those countries. Authorities are tracking incidents of smuggling from new destinations such as China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, other than the usual smuggling hubs Nepal, Dubai, Sharjah and other Gulf countries.
Ahammed is of the view that revising the customs duty downward to around four per cent or so will not only help end the arbitrage that the illegal trade enjoys currently but also may redirect more of gold trade through legitimate channels, boosting customs/tax revenue.
The widening gap of rate with the illegal trade has been a matter of concern for the organised trade for quite some time. He also emphasised the sourcing and tracking of the gold right until it is delivered to the customer. This would ensure transparency in the trade. He requested the Finance Minister to keep these issues in perspective while formulating the Budget proposals.
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Last Friday, the Indian currency (INR) ended the session at 71.33 versus previous week’s close of 71.08, ...
Sharp rise in slippages, steep divergence and weak core performance are a cause for worry
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...