Central government employees will now get 42 days special casual leave for organ donation.

An official memorandum (OM) issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said, “Organ removal from a donor is a major surgery, which requires time for recovery, including both hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation periods. Further, keeping in view the noble activity to help another human being and to promote organ donation among the Central Government employees, it has now been decided to grant a maximum of 42 days Special Casual Leave to a Central Government servant for donating their organ(s) to another human being, as a special welfare measure in public interest.”

Presently, rules say maximum of 30 days can be granted as Special Casual Leave in any one calendar year.

The new mechanism has been made effective from the issue of OM, which is April 25, 2023.

“These orders shall be applicable to Government employees appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union of India in terms of Rule 2 of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972,” the OM said. This means new leave will not be applicable for railway servants, members of the All India Services, persons in casual or daily-rated or part-time employment etc.

Leave conditions

Prescribing conditions, the OM said that irrespective of the type of surgery for removal of the donor’s organ, the duration of Special Casual Leave will be a maximum of 42 days as per the recommendation of Government registered medical practitioner/doctor. The leave will be granted to all types of Living Donors provided that donor had been duly approved for donation by the Government registered medical practitioner as per the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.

The Special Casual Leave cannot be combined with any other leave except in exceptional circumstances of complications of surgery. Leave will normally be taken in one stretch starting from the day of admission in the hospital. However, in case of requirement, it can be availed starting a maximum of one week prior to surgery. Flexibility or splitting of leaves may be permitted on the recommendation of the treating doctor.

Authorised hospital

OM also mentioned that treatment in connection with organ donation shall as far as possible be done from any Authorised Hospital. In case no authorised hospital is available in the area/zone of treatment and the treatment is done from a private hospital, production of a medical certificate certified by the concerned HOD of the Hospital is mandatory.

“Authorised Hospital“ is defined as Government Hospital or Private Hospital empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).