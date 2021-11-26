Govt likely to launch ZyCov-D vaccine in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal: Sources

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
The much-awaited roll-out of the needleless Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCov-D is likely to be launched in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in the first phase, a top Government source told BusinessLine.
These four States will shortlist districts for the vaccine to be rolled-out, depending on the number of unvaccinated adults, the source added.
ZyCov-D is a needle-free vaccine that is administered intradermally using an applicator, and has been developed by Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila.
“Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are the States in which the Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov D will be supplied in the initial phase. The States will then decide the districts in which there is maximum unvaccinated adult population,” the source said, on the possible roll-out plan.
“Once we get the confirmation from the Government, we will start training the doctors, nursing staff and ASHA workers to administer ZyCov D in the shortlisted areas,” a State-based source added. The rollout is expected to start next month.
Earlier this month, Zydus Cadila said that it would supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D to the Government by December at ₹265 per dose. The needle-free applicator was priced at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST.
Incidentally, this is the first vaccine that has been approved for the 12-18 age group. However, in the initial phase only those above 18 years will be inoculated as the Government is yet to come out with the guidelines on vaccinating children.
The vaccine has an efficacy of 66.6 per cent and is given in three doses, each in two sites. It is given with the time interval of 0-28-56 days.
According to Health Ministry data, India’s first dose coverage is at 82 per cent and the second dose coverage is at 43 per cent. So far, the country has administered more than 120 crore vaccine doses. As per the data, more than 22.72 crore vaccine doses are available with the States/UTs to be administered.
The Government is hoping to vaccinate all of its adult population by December.
