Govt relaxes export norms for surgical masks, medical goggles

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
The government has relaxed the prohibition on export of surgical masks and medical goggles and puts them in the restricted category, fixing a monthly export quota for both. Export of face shields have been made free.
“A monthly export quota of 4 crore units per month has been fixed for 2/3 ply surgical masks and 20 lakh units per month for medical goggles for issuing export licenses to eligible applicants as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification on Tuesday.
Face shields can now be be exported without any conditions.
The Centre had earlier placed a ban on export of 2/3 ply surgical masks, medical goggles and face shields as there was apprehension that high demand for the protective gear to fight the spread of Covid-19 pandemic could lead to a shortage of the items domestically.
However, equipment manufacturers have convinced the government that there was enough production to not only meet domestic demand but to also export. Moreover, the fixing of export quota for surgical masks and medical goggles will ensure that exports do not rise beyond reasonable limits.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1086 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105511001115 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...