Govt relaxes export norms for surgical masks, medical goggles

The government has relaxed the prohibition on export of surgical masks and medical goggles and puts them in the restricted category, fixing a monthly export quota for both. Export of face shields have been made free.

“A monthly export quota of 4 crore units per month has been fixed for 2/3 ply surgical masks and 20 lakh units per month for medical goggles for issuing export licenses to eligible applicants as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification on Tuesday.

Face shields can now be be exported without any conditions.

The Centre had earlier placed a ban on export of 2/3 ply surgical masks, medical goggles and face shields as there was apprehension that high demand for the protective gear to fight the spread of Covid-19 pandemic could lead to a shortage of the items domestically.

However, equipment manufacturers have convinced the government that there was enough production to not only meet domestic demand but to also export. Moreover, the fixing of export quota for surgical masks and medical goggles will ensure that exports do not rise beyond reasonable limits.