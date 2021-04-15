Govt simplifies process of re-issue of OCI cards

The government has simplified the process of re-issue of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards by doing away with the requirement of repeated re-issuance.

“At present, the OCI card is required to be re-issued each time a new passport is issued up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age, in view of biological changes in the face of the applicant. With a view to facilitate the OCI cardholders, it has now been decided by the Government of India to dispense with this requirement,” per an official release.

The decision has been taken under the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah, the release said.

A person who has got registration as OCI cardholder prior to attaining the age of 20 years will have to get the OCI card re-issued only once when a new passport is issued after their completing 20 years of age, so as to capture their facial features on attaining adulthood. If a person has obtained registration as OCI cardholder after attaining the age of 20 years, there will be no requirement of re-issue of OCI card, the release added.

With a view to update the data regarding new passports obtained by the OCI cardholder, it has been decided that the applicant shall upload a copy of the new passport containing their photo and also a latest photo on the online OCI portal, each time a new passport is issued up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age. “These documents may be uploaded by the OCI cardholder within three months of receipt of the new passport,” the release said.

The OCI card is popular amongst foreigners of Indian origin and spouses of foreign origin of Indian citizens or OCI cardholders, as it helps them in hassle free entry and unlimited stay in India. So far, about 37.72 lakh OCI cards have been issued by the Government of India.