National

covid-19 drug

Govt triples Remdesivir production to 1.05 crore in just few days, says Fertilizer Minister Mandaviya

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 04, 2021

Number of plants producing the drug has also gone up from 20 as on April 12 to 57

To meet the growing demand, the government has increased the production of Remdesivir drugs three times in just a few days, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said in a tweet.

The production of Remdesivir has gone up from 37 lakh on April 12 to 1.05 crore on May 4. The number of plants producing the drug has also gone up from 20 as on April 12 to 57 on May 4, 2021, he further said.

According to the government data, 2,000 pieces of Remdesivir were received on May 1 from Uzbekistan and the Indian Community Association in Uzbekistan. India received 9,000 vials of the drug from Belgium and 1,25,000 vials from the US on May 2.

Published on May 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
medicine
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.