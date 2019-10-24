Gujarat bypolls: Congress turncoat Alpesh Thakor trailing by 4000 votes

The early trends of the counting for bypolls to six Gujarat Assembly Constituencies showed BJP trailing on two seats, while managing to retain the four seats it held before the bypolls.

The OBC leader and Congress turncoat Alpesh Thakor was seen trailing by about 4000 votes on Radhanpur seat, while his aide Dhavalsinh Jhala was trailing by about 7000 votes on Bayad seat. Both the seats were held by Congress before the two switched sides and joined the ruling party soon after the Rajya Sabha Polls in July this year.

Thakor and Jhala, who had cross-voted in favour of BJP candidates, had complained of "ill-treatment" and "injustice" to them and their community and resigned from the Congress.

The other four constituencies including one urban seat - Amraiwadi and three rural seats including Lunawada in Mahisagar district in Central Gujarat, Kheralu in Mehsana and Tharad in Banaskantha districts in North Gujarat.

A part of Ahmedabad city - Amraiwadi, where the voter-turnout was recorded pathetically low at 31.5 per cent, created concerns for the ruling party. The early trends showed BJP retailing its lead at the seat.

The polling to the six seats was held on October 21, with overall voter-turnout of about 53.7 per cent.

The final results is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.