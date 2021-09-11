Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned a little over a year before the State Assembly polls due in December 2022.
"I believe that Gujarat's development journey need to led under the new energy and enthusiasm with the guidance from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Considering this, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat," Rupani told media persons after submitting the resignation to the Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar. Following this, the entire State cabinet has resigned.
Rupani was made Gujarat Chief Minister immediately after the incumbent Anandiben Patel had resigned mid-term in August 2016. In the following year, in 2017, Rupani led the party for the elections and won with thin majority of 99 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly.
Rupani's resignation came as a surprise in the political circles, especially after the the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had ruled out earlier rumours about a change of face in the upcoming Assembly Polls.
Senior BJP leaders remained silent on the development. But according to party sources, a legislative members meet will be convened on Tuesday. A formal selection of the new face of the Chief Minister will be made in this meeting.
In his statement, Rupani, 65, thanked the party, people of Gujarat, and the Prime Minster Narendra Modi while announcing his resignation.
"I will continue work as the BJP karyakarta," Rupani said.
For a BJP-ruled State, Rupani is the third Chief Minister to be replaced in recent weeks. BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat had stepped down as chief ministers of Karnataka and Uttarakhand respectively recently.
