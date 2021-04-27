Gujarat extends night curfew to more cities amidst rising cases

The Gujarat government on Tuesday placed additional restrictions to contain the rapidly spreading Covid-19 infections in the State. The number of cities under night curfew has been increased from 20 to 29 now.

While the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ruled out a complete lockdown in the State, he stated that more cities and towns have been added for night curfew restrictions. As on Tuesday, 29 cities and towns including the eight municipal corporations of the State have been placed under night curfew between 8 pm and 6 am. These include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Anand, Nadiad, Gandhidham, Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Godhra, Dahod, Bharuch, Surendranagar, Amreli, Mehsana, Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, ChhotaUdepur and Veraval-Somnath.

“There is complete movement restrictions during night curfew. But we are not putting curfew during the day time and allowing essential businesses and services to function. Even offices can operate with 50 per cent staff capacity,” Rupani said in a Facebook-live address on Tuesday.

The State government has restricted wedding gatherings to maximum 50 people, cremation to 20 and 50 per cent staff capacity for government and private offices and businesses. All public gatherings including religious, political or social have been barred, while it has allowed sporting events to be conducted without the spectators.

All religious places to remain closed for public.

The public transport services are allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

As per the Government notification, the 29 cities will also have restricted business activities. All markets, shopping malls, cinema, public parks, salons, spa, gym, will remain closed till May 5.

Corona count

The CM said so far during April over 2 lakh new cases were reported in the State, while 92,000 people have recovered.

“The situation was different a few days ago. Today, the second wave is more severe and dangerous. The Covid-19 situation in the State is grave. We are at war and only weapon we have is vaccine and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said appealing to the people to remain indoors.

As the cases started spilling over to villages from the big cities, Chief Minister appealed to the residents of villages to be vigilant about Covid-19 symptoms and report at the earliest.

Gujarat reported 14,352 new cases with 170 deaths in the past 24 hours. Active cases stood at 1,27,840 while total deaths so far was 6656 as on Tuesday. The state has recorded total 5,24,725 cases so far since March last year.