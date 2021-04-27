Gujarat extends night curfew to more cities amidst rising cases

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Gujarat government on Tuesday placed additional restrictions to contain the rapidly spreading Covid-19 infections in the State. The number of cities under night curfew has been increased from 20 to 29 now.
While the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ruled out a complete lockdown in the State, he stated that more cities and towns have been added for night curfew restrictions. As on Tuesday, 29 cities and towns including the eight municipal corporations of the State have been placed under night curfew between 8 pm and 6 am. These include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Anand, Nadiad, Gandhidham, Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Godhra, Dahod, Bharuch, Surendranagar, Amreli, Mehsana, Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, ChhotaUdepur and Veraval-Somnath.
“There is complete movement restrictions during night curfew. But we are not putting curfew during the day time and allowing essential businesses and services to function. Even offices can operate with 50 per cent staff capacity,” Rupani said in a Facebook-live address on Tuesday.
The State government has restricted wedding gatherings to maximum 50 people, cremation to 20 and 50 per cent staff capacity for government and private offices and businesses. All public gatherings including religious, political or social have been barred, while it has allowed sporting events to be conducted without the spectators.
All religious places to remain closed for public.
The public transport services are allowed with 50 per cent capacity.
As per the Government notification, the 29 cities will also have restricted business activities. All markets, shopping malls, cinema, public parks, salons, spa, gym, will remain closed till May 5.
The CM said so far during April over 2 lakh new cases were reported in the State, while 92,000 people have recovered.
“The situation was different a few days ago. Today, the second wave is more severe and dangerous. The Covid-19 situation in the State is grave. We are at war and only weapon we have is vaccine and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said appealing to the people to remain indoors.
As the cases started spilling over to villages from the big cities, Chief Minister appealed to the residents of villages to be vigilant about Covid-19 symptoms and report at the earliest.
Gujarat reported 14,352 new cases with 170 deaths in the past 24 hours. Active cases stood at 1,27,840 while total deaths so far was 6656 as on Tuesday. The state has recorded total 5,24,725 cases so far since March last year.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...