Gujarat reports 380 new coronavirus cases, total tally up to 6,625

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Gujarat reported 380 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 291 of them in Ahmedabad, taking the number of Covid-19 cases in the State to 6,625, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 396 with 28 patients dying.
Ahmedabad reported 291 fresh coronavirus cases and 25 deaths during the day, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. The number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose to 4,735 and the death toll reached 298, she said.
“Fatality rate in Gujarat is around 5.8 per cent, and those who are dying are mostly elderly and have underlying diseases,” Ravi said, adding that 13 out of 28 patients who died on Wednesday also suffered from other diseases.
The state government is also implementing the suggestions of top specialist doctors as well as doctors from Gujarat who are working abroad, and this has improved the recovery rate, she said.
The number of patients getting discharged from hospitals will improve in days to come, she said.
Of the 14 districts which reported fresh cases on Wednesday, Surat reported 31, Vadodara 16 and Banaskantha 15. Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Vadodara also reported a death each of coronavirus patients on Wednesday.
On the other hand, 119 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered patients in Gujarat to 1,500.
Ahmedabad reported the highest number of recovered patients at 74, while Surat reported recovery of 32 patients on Wednesday.
The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 4,729, with 26 patients on ventilator and the condition of 4,703 others being stable, Ravi said.
Districtwise, Surat has reported second highest number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat at 662, followed by Vadodara at 421. Among other districts that have reported high number of cases in Gujarat are Bhavnagar (82), Rajkot (62), Anand (76), Panchmahal (51), Banaskantha (64), Botad (48).
Gujarat Covid-19 figures: Positive cases: 6,625, new cases: 380, deaths: 396, discharged: 1,500, active cases: 4,729; people tested so far: 95,191.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...