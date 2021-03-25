Gujarat to start vaccinating govt employees with no age bar

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Gujarat government on Thursday informed that all the government employees in the State will be treated as the frontline warriors and will be given the Covid-19 vaccine shots without age bars.
Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed that all the State government employees will get the vaccine shots irrespective of their age. “They will be treated as frontline warriors,” Rupani said.
Amid the rapidly rising new cases in the State, the Chief Minister also informed that the State will enhance the vaccination from the current about 2.25 lakh per day to 3 lakh to increase the coverage.
“Wherever required, we are enforcing the micro-containment zones. Dhanwantari rath, 104 fever helpline and Sanjeevani services have also been set up. About 70 per cent of the beds are currently empty at hospitals across the State,” he said, adding that the State has adopted 3T strategy of Testing, Tracing and Treatment, as advised by the Centre.
Chief Minister has appealed people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and maintain social distancing, hand hygiene and use masks.
Gujarat had reported 1,790 new cases and 8 deaths till 5 p.m. on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 2.92 lakh and 4466 deaths so far. The active cases in the State are reported at 8,823.
The State has vaccinated total 42.94 lakh people so far.
Four big cities of the State including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara continued to be a concern area for the State where the fresh outbreak was much severe than the last peak.
However, health department officials informed that though the cases are rising at a faster pace, but most of the new cases are being treated under home-isolation, thereby requiring lesser incidences of hospitalisations.
