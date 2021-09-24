Halla Bol campaign against Amazon held across the country by CAIT

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), and the trade leaders of more than 20,000 trade organizations of the country held a Halla Bol campaign against Amazon by handing over two memorandums in the name of Prime Minister to the collectors of over 500 districts across States.
In the first memorandum, CAIT has demanded immediate implementation of e-commerce rules under Consumer Protection Act and in the second memorandum, CAIT has demanded an expedited CBI probe into the reports of Amazon bribing government officials through its lawyers.
In Delhi, the memorandum was given by CAIT to the Divisional Commissioner of Delhi, Monika Priydarshini. Further, in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other States, the memorandums were given to the District collectors.
The trade body has also sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister, demanding a forensic audit of Amazon's financial documents that have been given to government departments over the years so that the allegations of Amazon bribing government officials through its lawyers could be verified.
CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Praveen Khandelwal said, “The manner in which Amazon has deeply indulged in intentional violation of rules and laws pertaining to the e-commerce sector of the country and keeping high scale of rigging is very serious and needs to be condemned in its strongest sense. It has painted India as a banana republic and has termed the Indian laws very weak and can be managed either way for its own gains, a matter which needs utmost and urgent attention. It is a fact that responsible authorities proved to be an utter failure and did not take any action despite lodging several complaints.”
Also read: CAIT criticises Niti Aayog for ‘interfering’ in e-commerce rules proposed by Consumer Affairs Ministry
CAIT also plans to convene an emergency meeting of its National Governing Council in Varanasi on September 30 and September 1, in which the leaders in all the States will participate and discuss the steps taken by the government on e-commerce and decide the future strategy. “The trade leaders can also consider the decision to close India business on this issue,” the trade body noted in a statement.
Earlier this week, a whistleblower complaint has alleged that monies given by Amazon to its legal representatives were being funnelled into bribes. In response, Amazon has put out a statement saying that it “takes allegation of improper actions seriously, will investigate them fully and take appropriate action.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...