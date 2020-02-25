Hamriyah Free Zone woos exporters from Kerala to UAE

Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Kerala Chapter jointly with Hamriyah Free Zone Authority has organised a seminar on the opportunities available in UAE for exporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Al Jarwan, Deputy Executive Director, Hamriyah Free Zone, said India has emerged the third largest trading partner of UAE after China and the US and the trade between two countries has touched $60 billion today compared to $180 million in the 70s. Moreover, UAE is the second largest export destination of India. For UAE, India is the largest trading partner.

With this strong bilateral trade opportunities, both the countries are looking forward to see higher growth in the coming years, he said.

Free zones provided a congenial environment for the acceleration of economic development in UAE. Following the emergence of UAE as a major re-export centre, Indian companies have emerged important investors in the free trade zones such as Hamriyah free trade zone, he added.