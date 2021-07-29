HC pulls up drug controller for action against AAP MLA distributing oxygen

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Drug Controller in Delhi for prosecuting Aam Aadmi Party MLA Praveen Kumar for distributing free medical oxygen during the second surge of Covid-19 when both the Centre and the Delhi government had failed to provide adequate supply.
The Court, however, made a distinction between “good Samaritans” who were distributing free oxygen and those, including cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir against whom action has been initiated for allegedly hoarding Covid-19 drugs.
Terming it as an action against a particular political party, the Court said if the same reasoning applies, then the gurudwaras and the temples, which were also distributing free oxygen, should also be proceeded against.
“How can you prosecute him? The State – both the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Union, failed in providing sufficient oxygen to people in Delhi. There were some samaritans who provided oxygen. You can’t prosecute them,” a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.
The bench granted time to the drug controller to clear its stand on whether it wishes to prosecute all such persons who had procured or distributed medical oxygen for free to the needy Covid-19 patients and listed the matter for further hearing on August 5.
The Court referred to its previous order in which it was observed that the issue of medical oxygen is technical and different from the issue of hoarding Covid-19 medicines. “Had we not said that you will not proceed against oxygen? If this is the way you are going to proceed, then you proceed against half of Delhi and also proceed against all the gurdwaras. How can you take such a hyper technical view?” the bench asked, adding that the purpose is to help the society without causing any damage to others.
The Court said the case of supplying oxygen was different from Gautam Gambhir procuring, stocking and distributing huge quantity of the drug fabiflu to Covid-19 patients.
“The reason for picking Gambhir’s case was that he was very irresponsibly holding Covid-19 medicines in huge quantity. He may have had the best of intentions but this is not allowed,” it said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...