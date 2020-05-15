HC refuses interim stay on Delhi govt’s ‘Special Corona Fee’ for liquor

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant interim stay on imposition of 'Special Corona Fee' on liquor in the national capital. However, it has issued notice to the Delhi Government.
Along with Delhi, many other states such as Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Haryana raised the levy on liquor through the hike in excise duty or through the special levy. Experts feel that more and more petitions expected in all these States.
Delhi Government, through a notification dated May 4, imposed 'Special Corona Fee' at the rate of 70 per cent of maximum retail price (MRP) on all categories of liquor sold through retail licences for consumption "off" the premises. This was done to mobilise additional revenue in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there were some concerns on account of illicit trade and also on the modality of the imposition of levy, resulting in the filing of a bunch of public interest litigations in the High Court.
It was argued in the court that any levy over and above MRP is a violation of law as MRP refers to maximum price inclusive of all taxes and fees. "This cannot even be justified as a move towards the prohibition of alcohol it is extortionate and disproportionate, thus violative of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution," one petition said. Article 14 talks about Right to Equality, and it says: "The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India."
The petitioners contended that the levy is ultra vires the charging provisions of Delhi Excise Act and corresponding Rules. They argued that 'Rule-Making Powers' does not contain the power to charge such levy, challenging the invoking of section 81 of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009, i.e. general rule-making power to levy 'fee' which the statute does not contemplate. It was further said that imposition of the levy is arbitrary and has no nexus with a regulatory service in return, i.e. 'quid pro quo' by the State. After hearing the arguments, the court issued notices and listed the matter for May 29
Commenting on the case, Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner with AMRG said that the current health emergency has dried up the state exchequers, compelling the State to levy emergency levies to recoup the revenue deficits. Indian tax framework was not in a pandemic ready State, which is evident from the fact that the State of Delhi, like few others, levied 'Special Corona Fee' at the rate of 70 per cent on MRP which seems to be extortionate and disproportionate. The matter is now listed before Delhi High court for an early hearing.
"These are desperate times, and the State needs to undertake desperate measures. In any event, if this levy is held ultra vires then the government would be in dire need of other parallel sources to fund the revenue needs," he said.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...