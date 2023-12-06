The Union Health Ministry, through the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), is organising a nation-wide public awareness program on CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training on December 6.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a technique that is used to press the heart muscles to keep the sick person alive before reaching the hospital.

This is the first CPR awareness program in the country that is being conducted at such a huge level across a wide variety of participants, a Health Ministry statement said.

A trained doctor will be posted at each venue who will explain the technique of CPR and will answer the queries of the participants. The NBEMS will also issue a certificate of participation.

Participating institutes include medical colleges, dental colleges, NBEMS-accredited hospitals, pharmacy colleges, nursing colleges, The ALLEN Career Institute in Kota, Rajasthan, TCS Ltd, Agarwal Shiksha Samiti Char Kaman Hyderabad and several other universities.

