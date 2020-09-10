Health Ministry comes up with revised SOPs on conducting exams

Samsung Galaxy M51 is for unstoppable users
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
The revised guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on conducting exams said that the educational institutions and examination conducting authorities need to plan out the schedule in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding at examination centres on any day.
“Only those examination centres which are outside the containment zone shall be allowed to function. The staff/examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted,” said the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).
Such examinees should be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the Universities/Educational Institution/Agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard, it added.
The educational institutions should have adequate room capacity to ensure proper seating arrangement for examination.
Appropriate arrangements for personal protection gears such as face covers/masks, and other logistic such as hand sanitisers shall be made available by centres to the staff as well as students as per requirements.
There should be enough entry and exit gates for students and staff shall be ensured to avoid overcrowding and maintain physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the centre as far as feasible.
All staff that is at high risk (older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions) shall not be deployed for invigilation/conduct of examination.
Such staff should preferably be deployed in tasks not requiring direct contact with the students.
In case of candidates availing a scribe, both the candidate and scribe must wear the masks and be made to sit with adequate physical distancing.
“Institutions may adopt contact-less processes like OR code, online forms, digital signatures for the examination,” said the guidelines.
Examination hall and other common areas shall be sanitized each time before and after examination.
In case of a suspected candidate, the ill person should be placed in isolation. The person will remain isolated, while wearing a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Alkyl amines has been on an impressive run where the price has more than tripled since March from ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...