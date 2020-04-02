Healthcare workers heckled in Karnataka

ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers were allegedly man-handled and attacked in few parts of Bengaluru and north Karnataka. The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday said no new Coronavirus positive cases were reported in the State and the total number of cases is at 110 .

The health workers were on general Coronavirus survey checking for symptoms like cough, cold and fever temperatures when they were heckled by locals.

The incident happened in Bengaluru’s Sadiq Palya where, allegedly, a mosque was used for an announcement that such people should not be entertained. On hearing the announcement people rushed outside and surrounded the workers.

On hearing the news of attack, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, rushed to the spot. Later reacting to the incident he said, “The senseless attack on ASHA workers during such testing times is inhuman and reprehensible. I assured the persons concerned that those behind this attack will have to face stringent action under the law.”

Condemning the attack, state federation of ASHA workers said “As you are aware, there have been assaults on ASHA workers in North Bangalore’s Sadiq Nagar and recently in Bagalkot district’s (Jamakhandi taluk) too. The Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha strongly condemns this incident.”

The federation further said “While the whole country is in a lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic spread, ASHA workers are relentlessly going around as healthcare volunteers not only carrying out health surveys, but also creating health awareness and helping in the identification of any such people who are vulnerable to the pandemic.”

Police assistance

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted “Hoysala vehicles, numbering 250, the emergency response cars of Bengaluru City Police have attended over 4,500 request to ferry those who wanted to go for dialysis, chemotherapy, labour-related calls, heart attacks and senior citizens calls. Dial 100, we will reach you, we are not taxi!”

No new cases

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday said no new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state and the total number of cases is 110 which includes three deaths and 10 discharges.

Department of H&FW has instructed that, all those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and who are asymptomatic shall be quarantined at Government Monitored Quarantine Centre. But those who are beyond 14 days should be home quarantined in reporting period. (28 days from day of arrival).

In view of Medical emergency declared in the State, Chief Secretary and Member Secretary, Karnataka State Disaster Management Board has instructed all District Commissioners to consider relaxation on mandating of OTP for lifting foodgrains from ration shops.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, H&FW services issued Standard Operating Procedures for health screening of labourers / workers residing at temporary shelters provided by Government in order to identify suspected and confirmed cases and to ensure control and avoid spreading of infection.