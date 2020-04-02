Healthcare workers heckled in Karnataka

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers were allegedly man-handled and attacked in few parts of Bengaluru and north Karnataka. The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday said no new Coronavirus positive cases were reported in the State and the total number of cases is at 110 .
The health workers were on general Coronavirus survey checking for symptoms like cough, cold and fever temperatures when they were heckled by locals.
The incident happened in Bengaluru’s Sadiq Palya where, allegedly, a mosque was used for an announcement that such people should not be entertained. On hearing the announcement people rushed outside and surrounded the workers.
On hearing the news of attack, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, rushed to the spot. Later reacting to the incident he said, “The senseless attack on ASHA workers during such testing times is inhuman and reprehensible. I assured the persons concerned that those behind this attack will have to face stringent action under the law.”
Condemning the attack, state federation of ASHA workers said “As you are aware, there have been assaults on ASHA workers in North Bangalore’s Sadiq Nagar and recently in Bagalkot district’s (Jamakhandi taluk) too. The Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha strongly condemns this incident.”
The federation further said “While the whole country is in a lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic spread, ASHA workers are relentlessly going around as healthcare volunteers not only carrying out health surveys, but also creating health awareness and helping in the identification of any such people who are vulnerable to the pandemic.”
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted “Hoysala vehicles, numbering 250, the emergency response cars of Bengaluru City Police have attended over 4,500 request to ferry those who wanted to go for dialysis, chemotherapy, labour-related calls, heart attacks and senior citizens calls. Dial 100, we will reach you, we are not taxi!”
The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday said no new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state and the total number of cases is 110 which includes three deaths and 10 discharges.
Department of H&FW has instructed that, all those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and who are asymptomatic shall be quarantined at Government Monitored Quarantine Centre. But those who are beyond 14 days should be home quarantined in reporting period. (28 days from day of arrival).
In view of Medical emergency declared in the State, Chief Secretary and Member Secretary, Karnataka State Disaster Management Board has instructed all District Commissioners to consider relaxation on mandating of OTP for lifting foodgrains from ration shops.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner, H&FW services issued Standard Operating Procedures for health screening of labourers / workers residing at temporary shelters provided by Government in order to identify suspected and confirmed cases and to ensure control and avoid spreading of infection.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...